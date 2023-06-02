YouTube Gold: Barkley Interviews Barkley

It’s possible that Charles Barkley is a bigger celebrity as a broadcaster than he was as a basketball player.

That’s partly due to his very large personality. Barkley has always been a bon vivant, a guy who loves life and has as much fun as he possibly can.

Part of his persona is that he’s from Alabama and has an accent that has been both mocked and celebrated.

The word that everyone picks up on from Barkley is “turrible,” which we guess is how people say terrible around central Alabama.

But mimicking Barkley is not as easy as it sounds.

One guy who is really good at it is Danny Rouhler, a talk radio host at DC’s 106.7 The Fan. He does it so well that TNT invited him on to interview Barkley as Barkley, much to the amusement of Shaq, Kenny and Ernie, his fellow hosts and, indeed, Barkley himself.

The idea of Barkley interviewing Barkley is, well, something you have to see for yourself.