Duke Basketball And The 2023 NBA Draft: Golden State And Atlanta Looking To Trade Up?

Things have clearly changed for Duke’s Dereck Lively. Once seen as a late first-round pick, if that, he’s now generally expected to go in the Top Ten. And even better, teams appear to be competing to pick him.

According to reports, both Golden State and Atlanta are trying to trade up to land him. Not that it matters, but Atlanta is coached by former Blue Devil Quin Snyder while Golden State recently made Brotherhood member Mike Dunleavy its GM. Needless to say, this is an important draft for Dunleavy and a chance to show his talents as GM.

The teams may have to trade up to get him and fairly high: Dallas really needs help inside and it would be hard to pass Lively with the #10 pick.

Of course you can never tell. Trades can come out of nowhere and while Lively certain won't be a Top Three pick, someone, if not Atlanta or Golden State, may find a way to move up enough that they’re sure to get him. Or it could turn out that someone unexpected just decides he’s the guy they want and they aren’t making a big fuss about it - which is one of the fun aspects of the draft.

Anyway, it’s pretty cool that he’s risen so far so fast.