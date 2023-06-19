Duke Recruiting: Flory Budinga Update

As we like to say from time to time, sometimes the best place to get recruiting intel is from sites that follow other schools.

In this case, that’s Kentucky and the player in question is Flory Bidunga, the 5-star big man out of Indiana via the Congo, and to hear Adam Stratton tell it, Kentucky mismanaged his recruitment in a big way.

Apparently Bidunga was trying hard to arrange a visit to Lexington and simply could not coordinate it with the Wildcat coaching staff.

Stratton compared it to bad online dating. To make matters worse, at least for BBN, Bidunga has used that slot to schedule a visit to another school, and one that Big Blue Nation won’t much like: “Instead, Bidunga will give the official visit he originally slotted for Kentucky to Duke instead. Now, the Blue Devils are the trending favorite land and the services of the most dominant player in the 2024 class.“

There’s no guarantee that Duke will land Bidunga; it’s probably too early for that. But he’ll be in Durham this week, not Lexington. And we can promise you Jon Scheyer made time for that visit.