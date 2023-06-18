Podcast #519 - Our NBA Draft Preview, Part 1

ESPN draft analyst and Duke legend Jay Bilas joins the Duke Basketball Roundup for a pair of episodes to look at the draft prospects of a pair of Dukies this year.

In part 1, Jay talks to us about Dariq Whitehead and how he can stand out among a whole lot of mid-sized wings who are hoping to go in the middle of the first round of the NBA draft on Thursday.

And while we have Jay joining us, we could not resist talking about the decisions by Flip, Proctor, Mitchell, and Roach to reject the siren song of the NBA and come back to Duke for another season. Jay breaks down what went into those decisions and what it means for Duke going forward.

By the way, there will be more Bilas coming to your podcast feed very soon. Later this week, he will join the DBR podcast team to break down Dereck Lively’s draft prospects and also talk about the huge hype happening around French phenom Victor Wembanyama. If you have not subscribed to the DBR Podcast yet, now is the time to do it!