NC State Comes Out Of Roster Season Looking Pretty Good

As things began to slow down a bit for college basketball roster building season, we can start to get a better idea of what ACC teams are going to look like.

NC State is more or less set and that’s a team with some heavy turnover. Let’s take a look!

DJ Burns is back and the big guy is a solid building block, no pun intended. Casey Morsell returns, along with Ernest Ross, who has certainly shown flashes, Breon Pass and LJ Thomas.

There are some quality transfers too. DJ Horne comes over from Arizona State, MJ Rice from Kansas, Mohamed Diarra from Missouri, Ben Middlebrooks from Clemson, Jayden Taylor from Butler, Michael O’Connell from Stanford and Kam Woods from NC A&T.

Not all of them are going to hit but they don’t have to.

Taylor was very solid at Butler, Horne was pretty good at Arizona State and Rice was a 5-star recruit. Diarra could at the least be a solid reserve. O’Connell ran the Stanford offense for most of his time there. ACC fans know Middlebrooks from his time at Clemson.

State only has one freshman lined up, forward Dennis Parker, but coach Kevin Keatts sees him as a really good two-way player, assuming he gets enough time to not transfer himself.

We’ll get into ACC previews in a serious way probably in August or so, but for now, just on a casual look, you’d have to think that Keatts has enough to work with to keep things moving in the right direction.