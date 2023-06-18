Duke Recruiting: The Battle For Maleek Thomas

Over at BustingBrackets, Tristan Freeman takes a look at the competition Duke will face for 5-star guard Maleek Thomas, a 6-4 point guard out of Midland, Pennsylvania, not far from Pittsburgh.

Then he looks at these schools as possible destinations for Thomas.

Duke

Indiana

Kansas State

Kentucky

Michigan

Penn State

Pitt

UConn

UNC

Villanova

As far as Duke goes, Freeman thinks Duke might have too much depth but when you look a year ahead, who knows? That’s the world we live in today.

Pitt is the hometown favorite and as Duke fans know, Jeff Capel is a tremendous recruiter. Things are a little bit odd in Chapel Capel Hill, to be honest, but the Tar Heels are still an iconic program even with some acid reflux going on.

Obviously UConn is riding high and all of these schools have a lot to offer. It won’t be an easy competition.