Wendell Moore Update: Carving Out A Role With Minnesota

Here’s a nice update on Wendell Moore, who was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves last summer.

Moore didn't play a whole lot because he’s on a development track. But will he become a contributor?

Jonah Maves says don’t bet against him:

“Moore likely will grow into a role player to fit in. His role next season is in limbo because we do not know the future of the players ahead of him...There’s also Summer League and preseason to be played. But we should see Wendell as a potential contributor off the bench, it’s just a matter of when that happens. He has a chance to run with this because of the openings in the rotation and the thin existing core at the guard/wing position. Don’t count out Wendell. He could easily become an inexpensive role player in the near future.”

He also talks about how though Moore has a solid package of skills and is well-rounded, he doesn't necessarily have a particular strength. That kind of depends on how you define strength.

As we saw at Duke, one of Moore’s best strengths is simply his work ethic. He really struggled at times and part of it seemed to be psychological. But he worked hard and by his junior season had become a very, very good college basketball player. He earned respect nationwide.

You can’t say for sure that he’ll make the same leaps in the NBA as he did in college, but work hard?

He’ll put the work in.

The other area where he could build a role is on defense and almost any team could use a superior defender.

After watching him for three seasons at Duke, it’s hard to imagine him not fully investing. He’ll have a positive influence on the roster and, most likely, expand his role. Minnesota is lucky to have him.