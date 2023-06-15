A Look Ahead To Potential ACC/SEC Challenge Matchups

This article from Richmond.com’s David Teel looks at the potential ACC vs. SEC matchups in the new Challenge and suggests that Kentucky might visit Cameron, where the Wildcats haven’t been since 1958, which, among other points of interest, was in the Eisenhower Administration and before southern sports programs integrated.

That matchup is pretty speculative at this point though. Duke is pegged as a Top 5 team by most observers, while Kentucky, after a difficult stretch, is seen as a marginal Top 25 team at best.

However, TV would certainly love it and there’s no doubt that Kentucky would come to Cameron loaded for bear. It would be fun to see Cameron devour Kentucky but you really can’t assume that would be an easy win.

The more logical matchup would probably be Duke vs. Tennessee. It would be a rematch from last spring’s NCAA game and would also do well with TV.

Teel sees Rick Barnes visiting Chapel Capel Hill, where he remains a significant villain after his infamous near brawl with Dean Smith back in the ‘90’s.

That might put UNC and Kentucky in play which is probably a closer matchup at this point than Duke vs. the Wildcats. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Duke, UNC and Kentucky in the same conference would be mind-boggling. Just preferably not the SEC.

The rest of the scenario is interesting too but these might be best: Texas A&M vs. Virginia would see Buzz Williams and Tony Bennett reunite. Miami and Arkansas would be fun and a Mississippi State-Penn rematch would be good too after last spring's NCAA thriller.