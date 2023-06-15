Duke Football Recruiting: Mike Elko Is Really Getting It Done

It’s still too early to be sure, but it’s possible that Duke AD Nina King has made two brilliant hires in Jon Scheyer and Mike Elko.

Scheyer had a great first season and, not incidentally, overcame some tough breaks.

And Elko ripped off a 9-4 season in his first year at Duke and the losses were highly competitive.

So what’s he doing to follow up on that terrific start?

Well how about lights-out recruiting.

Duke has had a few good seasons over the years. Steve Spurrier built a solid program, Fred Goldsmith had one awesome season and David Cutcliffe set a whole new standard for modern Duke football to aspire to.

But none of them had immense success in recruiting.

Elko, on the other hand, is having a great recruiting year. How good?

Well, Duke’s class is currently ranked #22 nationally (composite ranking) and a lot of that has come in the last few days.

The only caution is that in football, commitments at times are just temporary and it’s possible that some of these guys might end up elsewhere.

Even if that happens though, Duke is flexing unexpected chops on the recruiting trail and momentum seems to favor the Blue Devils right now.