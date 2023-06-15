YouTube Gold: Barkley Puts The Ball Family On Blast

Charles Barkley has never been shy about expressing himself. He’s always been willing to speak his mind and he doesn’t much care what anyone thinks about it either.

In the ‘90s, he told parents that he didn’t want to be a role model for their children and that it should really be them instead of him. Hard to argue that really.

After his NBA career ended, Barkley turned into one of the funniest guys on TV on TNT’s Inside The NBA and his back and forth with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and most of all his foil Shaquille O’ Neal, is TV gold.

In this video, Barkley repeatedly - and usually hilariously - slams the Ball family - brothers Lonzo, LaMelo, LiAngelo of course, but he saves his most withering rips for father LaVar.

Barkley calls him any number of names, including nitwit, and says that he’s ruining his children’s lives.

He says a lot actually and while some of it is truly funny, he has a point to make about the elder Ball. Watch for the part where he is being interviewed and reminds the interviewer that Ball averaged 2.0 ppg. This is funny, but he's got a serious objection to Ball’s behavior and he’s not going to back down.

Which is why people love Barkley.