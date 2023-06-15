Jason Williams Applies Recency Bias To The Big O

What is it with NBA players, or at least former NBA players, dissing the guys who played decades ago?

Not long ago, JJ Redick caught a lot of grief for suggesting that Bob Cousy was “was being guarded by plumbers and firemen,” an argument that brought a lot of heat, including from the now 94 year old Cousy who questioned Redick’s NBA accomplishments and therefore his right to rip others (he also had some comments on Larry Bird that didn’t go over universally well).

Now it’s Jason Williams.

No, not the Jason Williams who attended Duke, but rather the other Jason Williams. He attended Marshall and then transferred to Florida before hitting the NBA.

And like Redick, Williams took a shot at an earlier NBA player. Who was it?

Oscar Robertson.

The all-time great averaged a triple double for a season. Oh wait, did we say one season? Scratch that - it was five straight.

When you see a video of Robertson, he looks slow and a bit awkward. He tended to back people down and obviously ballhandling wasn’t what it is today.

Then again, neither was training, nutrition or equipment. But forget all that stuff. Robertson was a superb athlete.

This photo gives you a bit of insight to his massive talent. You can see that he’s powerful (and keep in mind that this was in college).

Do you understand how high up you have to be to get your legs that far apart?

How many people who could jump that high could even get themselves into that position?

This is, in our opinion, the greatest basketball picture ever taken. If you don’t think a man with that explosive strength and talent could play in the NBA today, you’d better think again.