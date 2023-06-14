Hey Florida, Coach K Will Be Speaking There This Fall

As his retirement goes on, former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has made it clear that he’s not quite ready for a rocking chair.

Aside from his SiriusXM gig and his new NBA special advisor role, Coach K has a third career: as a speaker.

We don’t know how much he makes per outing but it’s probably reasonably lucrative and obviously he has more time to speak than he did when he was coaching. If you ever have a chance to listen to him speak, change your plans and do it. You’ll be very glad that you did.

If you live near Jacksonville, you’ll get a chance on November 8th as Krzyzewski will speak as part of the 2023-24 Florida Forum Speaker Series.

The Florida Forum Speaker Series is also a fundraiser for Jacksonville’s Wolfson Children’s Hospital, so that’s a nice bonus.

Also appearing in the series: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and former NATO commander James Stavridis. Both of those should be very interesting as well.