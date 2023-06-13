Jack White Is An NBA Champion

Congratulations to Jack White, who wasn’t on the playoff roster but who is nonetheless a Denver Nugget and now he’s part of an NBA World Championship team.

The Nuggets knocked off Miami 94-89, to win the finals four games to one.

White started to build a solid reputation this season and showed a lot of improvement, especially as a rebounder.

Honestly, we weren’t sure he could make the NBA and now he’s on a team that has demonstrated a knack for finding players who exceed expectations (as a two-way player he couldn’t be on the playoff roster).

No one expected a second round pick like Nikola Jokic to become a multiple NBA MVP. Michael Porter, Jr. came into the NBA with really serious questions after an injury at Missouri. Christian Braun has exceeded expectations (we read somewhere that he is just the second player to win an NCAA title and then win an NBA title the next year. That has to be Bill Russell. Correction - there have been five).

That’s what we mean when we say it’s better to be on a well-managed team than it is to be taken high in the draft. White was not drafted and came to Denver as a free agent but potato/potahto. They see something they like and it’s a very well run franchise. He’s in a great situation.