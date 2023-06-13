 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Recruiting: Dylan Harper Update

Harper has a big decision coming up

By JD King
 Bergen Catholic vs. Don Bosco in the 66th Bergen County Jamboree Boys Basketball Tournament final at the Rothman Center at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Hackensack on Friday, February 17, 2023. DB #2 Dylan Harper looks to pass as BC #11 Tyler McQuaid defends looks on.
The trials for USA Basketball U19 are under way in Colorado Springs and for coaches, that means a chance to look at high school stars, specifically Dylan Harper, son of NBA great Ron Harper.

Currently seen as the #1 player in the class of 2024, his final five are Kansas, Rutgers, Auburn, Indiana and Duke.

His brother, Ron Jr., played at Rutgers and had a tremendous career there. Dylan has said before that there is an appeal to playing at home but the other schools are tempting locations too, including Duke, where Jon Scheyer has already shown recruiting chops well beyond his years. Remember when people were concerned that Duke recruiting would fall off when Jeff Capel left for Pitt? The exact opposite happened and a lot of it was due to Scheyer stepping up.

Harper says he plans to commit after Peach Jam, which is in July.

