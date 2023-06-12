Duke Recruiting: Flory Binduga Heating Up?

Flory Bidunga is a name that is popping up right now as a possible Duke target. There are several stories that mention it now, but none with anything tangible. So we’d say: don’t get your hopes up just yet.

But that said, Bidunga has sort of been called a more athletic Oscar Tshiebwe. He’s supposed to be very tough inside. And this is intriguing too - he’s only been playing basketball for a couple of years.

A native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bidunga grew up playing soccer and not surprisingly has good footwork.

We thought we’d link to a couple of videos.

The first one is from a few months ago. Bidunga is by far the most talented player on the floor, but he doesn’t seem to fully understand that.

And though he’s physically big, in this video he still hasn’t fully developed. He plays like a kid who is hesitant to impose himself on the game.

In the second one, posted about two weeks ago, you can see a guy who is improving very quickly and not just skill-wise. He’s much less tentative. In fact, he’s started to attack. The aggression level in video #2 is way higher than it was in video #1. The people who are in his camp must be ecstatic with his improvement and maturity.

And as we said, while several sites are mentioning Duke, only one that we’re aware of has said anything concrete. It sounds like a verbal - well, anyway, it might be good to wait for something more concrete.

Another high schooler, and we’re not saying he’s going to be great, but #30 for Harrison, Ben Henderson, is a smart kid who can shoot. Somebody’s going to like the way that kid plays.