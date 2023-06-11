YouTube Gold: The Reconciliation Of Magic Johnson And Isaiah Thomas

This is long ago and far away for some of you but back in the day, legends Magic Johnson and Isaiah Thomas were extremely close friends. They were very, very tight.

And then their friendship blew up over several things, including Thomas’s alleged reaction to Johnson’s HIV status and Johnson’s alleged role in keeping Thomas off of the legendary Dream Team.

That feud lasted for a long, long time, but in 2017, the all-time greats sat down in a TV studio prepared to bury the past.

And they did, and impressively too.

Johnson apologizes for his behavior, which makes Thomas start to cry and then Johnson starts to choke up too. Then they’re both crying and hugging each other and, honestly, it’s a powerful bit of video.