Thursday’s ACC Roster Shuffle News: Isaiah Wong Is In The Draft, But Reece Beekman Will Be Back

We’re not sure anyone really expected Isaiah Wong to return to Miami, but the jury seemed out on Virginia’s Reece Beekman.

The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft was Wednesday night and while Wong stayed in, Beekman decided to return to Virginia, and that’s huge for the ‘Hoos.

Beekman is good enough to play in the NBA when he’s ready, but for now, he’s going to really help Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers.

Virginia is losing four of its top five scorers - Kihei Clark, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner and Ben Vander Plas are all leaving, along with Kadin Shedrick.

There will be reasonable talent on hand and Beekman has a chance to be a special leader for Virginia. That’s a really big deal.

Also a big deal and we didn't see this until now: Judah Mintz will also be back for Syracuse. He’s going to make life a lot easier for new coach Adrian Autrey.