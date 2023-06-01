Duke Recruiting: Ernest Udeh Chooses TCU

We may not know exactly what happened with Duke and Ernest Udeh, but there were a number of Twitter posts about him running into trouble with Duke admissions.

It’s too bad he won’t be here but we feel like on the one hand, people are a little spoiled. After the last three seasons, between Mark Williams and Dereck Lively, Duke fans got used to having a rejector inside.

Duke will rely primarily on Kyle Filipowski, Ryan Young, freshman Sean Stewart and Christian Reeves.

Y’all need to remember that when Reeves committed to Duke, he was 6-11 and 210. Today, he’s 7-1 and 245. He is recovering from ankle surgery, but it wasn’t severe enough to keep him out of the ACC Tournament game against Pitt or the NCAA tournament win over Oral Roberts.

As they say, minor surgery is what other people have, but you can probably think of a half-dozen more serious injuries without straining your brain.

And keep in mind that Reeves spent last year getting bullied by Filipowski and rejected by Lively.

He should come back at around 250 or possibly higher, depending on how much time he puts in in the weight room and by November, he should be a rough customer.

As a sophomore, he’ll have a natural role as a shotbocker and a rebounder. If he can build on that?

Well, if he can build on that, people are going to talk, and possibly a lot.