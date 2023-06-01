YouTube Gold: Tom Gugliotta

All in all, Tom Gugliotta had a pretty amazing career.

In high school, he was basically a nobody but his dad (correctly) convinced NC State coach Jim Valvano that his son was going to develop into a special player.

He had an excellent career at NC State then entered the NBA Draft in 1992.

Gugliotta emerged aș a solid pro: he could always shoot and was also a solid rebounder and passer.

He suffered a serious knee injury in 2000 that really altered the trajectory of his career but it couldn’t change the fact that he rose from basically nothing to the highest level in the sport. He made first team All Rookie in 1993 and was named an All-Star in 1997. His versatility helped to hint at the era that would soon arrive, where players were no longer shackeled by size or perceived roles. Googs, in that sense, was prophetic.