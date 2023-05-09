 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Schedule Intel: Duke Announces Blue Devil Challenge Field

By JD King
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 14 Duke at Clemson
CLEMSON, SC - JANUARY 14: Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a college basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Clemson Tigers on January 14, 2023, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Duke announced the field for the Blue Devil Classic, a multi-team event to be held in Cameron Indoor Stadium in November.

The Blue Devils invited three teams for a round-robin event: LaSalle, Buckner and Southern Indiana.

Duke’s three games will all be held in Durham. The Blue Devils will take on Bucknell on November 17th, then the Explorers on November 21st before welcoming the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on November 24th.

Obviously Duke will be favored in all three games, but as Coach K taught us, it’s not wise to take victory for granted. You can imagine that with teams like Arizona and Michigan State on the schedule that a young team might make the classic mistake of looking ahead, but that’s not possible: the Arizona game, which is also in Cameron, is on November 10th, while the Michigan State tussle is on November 14th in the Champions Classic at Chicago’s United Center.

Here’s the full schedule for the event:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 14

Bucknell at La Salle

  • Friday, Nov. 17

Bucknell at Duke

Southern Indiana at La Salle

  • Monday, Nov. 20

Southern Indiana at Bucknell

  • Tuesday Nov 21

La Salle at Duke

  • Friday Nov 24

Southern Indiana at Duke

