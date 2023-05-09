 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: RJ Barrett And The Knicks Are Down 3-1 To Miami

New York is in trouble.

By JD King
/ new
2023 NBA Playoffs - New York Knicks v Miami Heat
 MIAMI, FL - MAY 8: RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat on May 8, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. 
Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

In Monday’s Brotherhood Playoff Action, New York fell to Miami, 109-101. The Knicks are now down 3-1.

RJ Barrett had a good night personally though, at least offensively. He shot 9-16 overall (57 percent), 3-5 on threes, picked up four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

It’s not a bad night, but realistically, the Knicks are in trouble. Coming back from 3-1 is never easy, and Miami has proven to be a very tough out, especially defensively.

It’s also a brilliantly built team.

Bam Adebayo is legit and Jimmy Butler has been superb in the playoffs. Kyle Lowry is a solid point guard but he’s 37 now. There aren’t that many individual stars, but the Heat play very well together.

Pat Riley and his staff have done a remarkable job putting this group together. It’s a blueprint for many teams, not least of all New York, where the Knicks obviously have work to do.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...