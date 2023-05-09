Sunday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: RJ Barrett And The Knicks Are Down 3-1 To Miami

In Monday’s Brotherhood Playoff Action, New York fell to Miami, 109-101. The Knicks are now down 3-1.

RJ Barrett had a good night personally though, at least offensively. He shot 9-16 overall (57 percent), 3-5 on threes, picked up four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

It’s not a bad night, but realistically, the Knicks are in trouble. Coming back from 3-1 is never easy, and Miami has proven to be a very tough out, especially defensively.

It’s also a brilliantly built team.

Bam Adebayo is legit and Jimmy Butler has been superb in the playoffs. Kyle Lowry is a solid point guard but he’s 37 now. There aren’t that many individual stars, but the Heat play very well together.

Pat Riley and his staff have done a remarkable job putting this group together. It’s a blueprint for many teams, not least of all New York, where the Knicks obviously have work to do.