Duke Recruiting: Isaiah Evans On Duke And Unfinished Business

Duke got a commitment from Isaiah Evans last week and he’s an interesting player. At 6-6 or 6-8, depending on who you listen to, Evans has drawn comparisons with former Blue Devil and current New Orleans Pelican Brandon Ingram.

Evans committed just about two weeks after his visit to Duke and he’s pretty excited about his future as a Blue Devil. And as you’ll see in this interview with MyFox8.com, there’s a lot to like about Ingram.

First, he feels good about the staff and situation in Durham, saying that he feels like the relationship is something he can really build on. What we really like though is where his priorities are.

He talks about his personal accomplishments, which are significant, but says his focus is on winning. And not just talk, either: he wants to set the curve for his North Mecklenburg team:

“It sucks. We were one game away from a state championship. You just try and think about all the things you could’ve done right....I’m leading by example and taking the weight room seriously. I’m going hard in open runs. Having almost everybody back and everyone in the weight room and preparing themselves, I think that’s been the main focus.”

Talent is obviously important, but as Rasheed Sulaimon, Jalen Johnson and Chris Burgess proved, albeit untentionally, it’s not everything. Steve Wojciechowski proved that fire and desire can take you a long way.

Ideally though, you’d like to have desire and talent and Evans appears to have both. He’s going to be fun.