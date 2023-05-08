Sunday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: Jayson Tatum And The Celtics Lose Game 4 In Overtime

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics fell to the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime in Game 4, 116-115.
Tatum had an awful first half, scoring just two points, hitting 1-9 and 0-3 on three pointers.
He bounced back in the second to finish with 24 points on 9-20 from the floor. Tatum did manage one three in the second half but it was a subpar performance and it was his second in a row.
The good news for Boston is that the Celtics won Game 3 with a terrible game from Tatum and nearly won with a less-than-stellar game in Game 4.
As he learned to say at Duke: next play.
