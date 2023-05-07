 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Duke Recruiting: This Would Be An Interesting Development

Unquestionably, but don’t get carried away with this just yet.

By JD King
/ new
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 15 Hoophall Classic
SPRINGFIELD, MA - JANUARY 15: Boogie Fland of Archbishop Stepinac (1) drives to the basket during the Hoophall Classic high school basketball game between Archbishop Stepinac and Simeon Career Academy on January 15, 2023 at Blake Arena in Springfield, MA
Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This is not exactly proof positive or anything close to it. But interesting?

Yeah.

If you tell a Duke fan that the Blue Devils may go after a recruit that at one point at least looked very likely to be a Tar Heel.

That looks less likely for Boogie Fland, a 6-3 five star guard from a familiar school: Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York (that school recently sent AJ Griffin to Duke and RJ Davis to UNC of course).

Fland is seen as a combo guard and he’s looking at Alabama, Kentucky and Michigan, among others.

This article from Rival’s Rob Cassidy doesn't really get into a lot of specifics, but he does say that “Kentucky, St. John’s, UConn, Michigan and Alabama feel like teams to watch.”

Obviously that wouldn't include UNC. However, at the end of the article, he says this: “A Duke offer is possible down the road and has the potential to impact things.“

That’s also pretty vague but it would be interesting to see Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils get involved with another big target in the Class of 2024, where the second-year coach already has commitments from sharpshooter Darren Harris and rising star Isaiah Evans.

Stay tuned.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...