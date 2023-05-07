 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: RJ Barrett, Knicks Fall On The Road

Not a great night for RJ and his Knicks

By JD King
2023 NBA Playoffs - New York Knicks v Miami Heat
MIAMI, FL - MAY 6: RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat on May 6, 2023 at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida
In Saturday’s Brotherhood Playoff Action, Miami dumped New York 105-86.

RJ Barrett finished with 14 points on 5-16 from the floor. That was a bad night, but Miami forced that kind of game on New York, holding the Knicks to 34.1 percent and the lowest output of the season with just 86.

Thing is, Miami wasn’t much better, hitting just 38.9 percent themselves. But that’s a Pat Riley product down there and that means hard-nosed defense. Even when he was running the Showtime offense with Magic Johnson in LA, Riley’s teams defended.

New York is down 2-1, so it’s still very winnable but Barrett and the Knicks will have to meet that standard if they want to win this series

