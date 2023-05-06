NCAA Poised To Make A Major Change For Block/Charge Calls

People, including many coaches, have complained for years that how the NCAA handles block/charge calls has long been a mess if not a disgrace.

After far too long, the NCAA may be about to finally fix that with a simple adjustment: if the recommendation is adopted, a defender will have to be in position to draw a charge before the shooter plants his foot to leap rather than before he becomes airborne.

That seems to make sense on more than one level.

First, it should make the charge/block call more straightforward. And second, it should be safer.

It really doesn’t make sense to let someone move in front of someone who has begun taking a shot. Where are they supposed to go when they’ve started that motion?

Great defense should be rewarded, but not at the expense of player safety. NCAA officials coordinator John Adams is excited, saying that “I’ve been preaching for years we need more blocks! This is a significant step toward that end.”