Dariq Whitehead Update: A Second Surgery Is Scheduled

Good that it will be fully healed but too bad it took this long to get it straight.

By JD King
NCAA Basketball: Virginia Tech at Duke
 Feb 25, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Dariq Whitehead (0) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. 
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Remember how, during the season, various people quietly expressed disappointment in Dariq Whitehead’s explosiveness, that he couldn't always finish at the basket?

Turns out there was a reason for that: his foot hadn’t properly healed.

You’ll recall that he broke his fifth metatarsal late in the summer last year and took a while to get back into game shape.

When he did, as it turned out, his foot hadn’t fully healed. So that probably explains why he had trouble with his explosiveness.

If you’re an NBA team, what you also have to take into account, or probably should, is that the kid showed a lot of heart just to play. And give him full credit: he adapted to his situation and became a much more dangerous three point shooter than anyone expected.

If we’re an NBA team, we’re looking at all of that and maybe sneaking up the draft a bit since he’s currently. undervalued.

