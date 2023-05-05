Dariq Whitehead Update: A Second Surgery Is Scheduled

Remember how, during the season, various people quietly expressed disappointment in Dariq Whitehead’s explosiveness, that he couldn't always finish at the basket?

Turns out there was a reason for that: his foot hadn’t properly healed.

You’ll recall that he broke his fifth metatarsal late in the summer last year and took a while to get back into game shape.

When he did, as it turned out, his foot hadn’t fully healed. So that probably explains why he had trouble with his explosiveness.

If you’re an NBA team, what you also have to take into account, or probably should, is that the kid showed a lot of heart just to play. And give him full credit: he adapted to his situation and became a much more dangerous three point shooter than anyone expected.

If we’re an NBA team, we’re looking at all of that and maybe sneaking up the draft a bit since he’s currently. undervalued.