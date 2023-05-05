Jayson Tatum And RJ Barrett Playoff Update

Former Blue Devils Jayson Tatum and RJ Barrett are still standing in the playoffs but not without some personal criticisms.

Tatum had one of his worst games of the season last time out with just seven points in Game 2 of the Boston-Philly series. That came after a 39 point outing in Game 1.

Criticisms are muted for now though. He got plenty last season in the playoffs and he will get more if he has another bad game. But for right now, it’s pretty mild, partly because his teammates bailed him out with an emphatic victory in Game 2.

For his part, Barrett withstood some harsh criticism for his offense after Game 1 in the Cleveland series where, like Tatum, he had a seven point game. In the games since then, he’s scored 14, 19, 26, 21, 26 and 24, so he’s put that behind him, at least for now. Offensive criticism has been a regular thing for Barrett with the Knicks, so stay tuned.

If New York and Boston both advance, we’ll get to see Tatum and Barrett go head-to-head in the next round which, for Duke fans would be a lot of fun.