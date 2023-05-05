 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jayson Tatum And RJ Barrett Playoff Update

As of now, Boston and New York have reason for optimism

By JD King
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 05: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks in action against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on November 05, 2022 in New York City. The Celtics defeated the Knicks 133-118.
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Former Blue Devils Jayson Tatum and RJ Barrett are still standing in the playoffs but not without some personal criticisms.

Tatum had one of his worst games of the season last time out with just seven points in Game 2 of the Boston-Philly series. That came after a 39 point outing in Game 1.

Criticisms are muted for now though. He got plenty last season in the playoffs and he will get more if he has another bad game. But for right now, it’s pretty mild, partly because his teammates bailed him out with an emphatic victory in Game 2.

For his part, Barrett withstood some harsh criticism for his offense after Game 1 in the Cleveland series where, like Tatum, he had a seven point game. In the games since then, he’s scored 14, 19, 26, 21, 26 and 24, so he’s put that behind him, at least for now. Offensive criticism has been a regular thing for Barrett with the Knicks, so stay tuned.

If New York and Boston both advance, we’ll get to see Tatum and Barrett go head-to-head in the next round which, for Duke fans would be a lot of fun.

