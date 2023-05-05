Hunter Dickinson Chooses Kansas. How Might That Affect Duke?

The biggest chase - pun intended - in portal history ended Thursday as Hunter Dickinson committed to Kansas.

That means that KU is very likely to have the best big man and the best point guard in the country, and how often does that happen? DeJuan Harris has a big target and he’ll be able to get him the ball.

Apparently Dickinson was considering a return to Michigan until fairly recently and while we can’t read his mind, if you had a chance to play with a pass-first guard like Harris or a reckless bomber like new Wolverine Caleb Love, what would you do? We know what we’d do.

For Duke, it might work out pretty well too.

You know those pointless early rankings people like to throw up every spring? Several of them had Duke at #1.

It’s all stupid

First, rosters aren’t even sorted out yet. How can you know anything without knowing what the rosters are?

Second, even if you did know the rosters, you can’t know a million other things - chemistry, personal issues, nagging injuries, much less what surprises lurk in your conference or the tournament.

Duke is going to be a very good team next season, but Jon Scheyer just finished his first season. The Blue Devils might even be the best team in the end, but let someone else have the pressure in the beginning. Might as well be the Jayhawks.