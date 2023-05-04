New Coach Micah Shrewsberry Is Making Progress Rebuilding Notre Dame’s Roster

Micah Shrewsberrt, hired by Notre Dame a few weeks ago, had some catching up to do in recruiting. Notre Dame’s roster, between Mike Brey’s departure, normal graduation losses and transfers, was decimated.

He’s made some fast progress, mostly by bringing the guys who had committed to Penn State with him.

First his son, Braeden, who is not just a coach’s son. He’d been recruited by school like Xavier, St. Joe’s and George Washington. At a minimum, Braeden should provide depth.

He’ll also bring 6-10 freshman Carey Booth out of Brewster Academy, a Top 100 recruit and Logan Imes, a 6-4 kid out of Indiana. Like the younger Shrewsberry, Booth and Imes originally committed to Penn State but switched after the coach moved to Notre Dame.

Shrewsbury also plucked former Penn guard Markus Burton and Northwestern’s Julian Roper from the portal.

Notre Dame may raid Penn State again for forward Kebba Njie

Good thing because Shrewsbury needs bodies: the Irish will only return JR Konieczny, Matt Zona and Tony Sanders Jr from this past season. The new guys will almost give them enough players to scrimmage.