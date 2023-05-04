 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Brotherhood Playoff Action

Boston bounces back despite a very subpar game from Jayson Tatum

By JD King
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Two
 BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 03: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and P.J. Tucker #17 of the Philadelphia 76ers battle for a loose ball during the second half of game two of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on May 03, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the 76ers 121-87. 
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In Wednesday’s Brotherhood Playoff Action, Boston responded to their Game 1 loss to Philadelphia with a resounding 34 point win, 121-87.

The most fascinating aspect though is that former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum, normally a superb offensive player, shot just 1-7 for seven points, with five coming at the line.

Tatum got in early foul trouble and never really got into the game but fortunately for Boston, his teammates picked up the slack.

And the defense was better too. Philly was limited to 39.2 percent and just 20 percent on threes. James Harden, who had a monster Game 1, was held to just 12 points and newly-crowned MVP Joel Embiid was back but scored just 15 points and grabbed only three boards.

There is a bit of controversy of Tatum pushing past an official and making contact but not getting a tech. It’s not going over well on Twitter.

