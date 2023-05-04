In Wednesday’s Brotherhood Playoff Action, Boston responded to their Game 1 loss to Philadelphia with a resounding 34 point win, 121-87.

The most fascinating aspect though is that former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum, normally a superb offensive player, shot just 1-7 for seven points, with five coming at the line.

Tatum got in early foul trouble and never really got into the game but fortunately for Boston, his teammates picked up the slack.

And the defense was better too. Philly was limited to 39.2 percent and just 20 percent on threes. James Harden, who had a monster Game 1, was held to just 12 points and newly-crowned MVP Joel Embiid was back but scored just 15 points and grabbed only three boards.

There is a bit of controversy of Tatum pushing past an official and making contact but not getting a tech. It’s not going over well on Twitter.