Duke Recruiting: Patrick Ngongba Offered

There have been a few schools that Duke has returned to recruit repeatedly, like Apple Valley (Gary Trent and Tyus and Tre Jones) and the Christ School (all three Plumlee brothers).

Lately we’ve seen that with Paul VI in Warrenton, Virginia. The Eagles have sent Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels to Duke so far with Darren Harris on the way as well. Could another Eagle fly to Durham?

Possibly: big man Patrick Ngongba - 6-10, 215 and class of 2024 - tweeted Tuesday that he has been offered by Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils.

Rankings are sort of ephemeral, but he’s Top 100 and he’s seen as a riser. He’s also been offered (so far) by UConn, Providence and Kansas State, among others.

It’s still far too early to really have much insight into his recruitment, but here’s some video for some idea of where he’s headed.