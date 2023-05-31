YouTube Gold: The Stunning Talents Of Bo Jackson

Fans often say that there has never been anyone like (insert name here) and never will be again. You could put Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali and Secretariat on that list and no one would argue.

But it’s never been more true than it was for Bo Jackson.

Jackson was brilliant in both football and baseball and he was also superb in track in high school.

What was most amazing was that he managed to play both professional baseball and football at extraordinarily high levels.

Baseball legend Buck O’ Neil heard him hit a home run and said that he had only heard three men hit the ball and make that sound - Babe Ruth, Josh Gibson and Jackson.

He would break a back on his helmet or over his knee like it was a twig.

And in football, despite playing only four seasons, he is widely regarded as one of the best backs in the history of the NFL.

As you’ll see in this video, his athleticism was unbelievable, even for - well, maybe especially for - people who competed against him.

Jackson was the very definition of one of a kind.

