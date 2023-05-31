The Curious Case Of Elliot Cadeau

By all accounts, the 2023-24 North Carolina Tar Heels got better on Tuesday, as the long rumored reclassification of 5* point guard Elliot Cadeau into the 2023 recruiting class finally became official. Cadeau was ranked No. 10 in the 2024 class by ESPN, and 247 quickly updated its rankings to list Cadeau as the No. 12 recruit in the 2023 class. History tells us that recruits ranked that highly tend to make instant impacts for their team.

The talent is undoubtedly there. The fit? That’s questionable.

Cadeau projects as a ball-dominant, pass-first point guard, with skills and IQ that make up for a diminutive 6-foot, 175 pound frame. The consensus scouting report doesn’t highlight his outside shooting as a weakness, but it’s also not a clear strength. Still, Cadeau would easily slot in as a starting point guard for most high major teams in the country.

But most of those descriptors also apply to returning Tar Heel senior R.J. Davis.

Davis also stands around 6-feet tall and is known more for his skills than his athletic explosiveness. He’s a good, but not elite, three point shooter (36.2% from deep last season). He’s also a player that operates best when the ball is in his hands.

So, how do Cadeau and Davis co-exist with only one basketball?

This would be the epitome of a “first-world problem” were it not for recent history. Most coaches would love the challenge of finding creative solutions to maximize the offensive potential of two uber-talented guards in the same backcourt. But this was also the case when Davis was paired with Caleb Love for the past three seasons, and outside of their remarkable run to the National Championship game in 2022, saying the pair did not fit together well on the court might be an understatement.

Even more concerning? UNC’s spurts of success the past three seasons came when Davis grabbed hold of the traditional point guard duties and Love worked off the ball. Cadeau’s pass-first pedigree, though, implies that he’ll likely need the ball in his hands. Davis simply has not been as impactful of a player in an off-ball role the past three seasons.

All that ignores perhaps the most pressing question, though: the defensive end. Playing two 6-foot tall guards together leaves too many exploitable matchups, and would be exacerbated when the two play alongside either of North Carolina’s incoming transfer wings, Cormac Ryan and Paxson Wojcik. Both are excellent shooters, but defensive question marks.

In a potential matchup against Duke, either Cadeau or Davis would have to guard 6-foot-5 Tyrese Proctor. Ryan or Wojcik might have to guard Mark Mitchell, who would have at least three inches and 20 pounds on either incoming transfer, or have to keep up with the quickness of Jared McCain or Caleb Foster.

There’s a strong argument that the North Carolina program would’ve been better served with Cadeau staying in the Class of 2024, when Davis will likely have moved on and Cadeau could be the centerpiece of the offense. But Cadeau made it clear in his announcement that his decision was driven, in part, by a desire to be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, so the Tar Heels likely had their hands tied. How would it look for the program if they lost a jewel of their recruiting class to a reclassification in two consecutive summers, after it happened with GG Jackson last season?

In the best case scenario where Cadeau and Davis co-exist, UNC’s offensive ceiling just jumped tremendously. But it’s defensive floor has dropped just as much. And with the recent history of Davis and Love struggling to complement each other on the court, it’s a real question whether that’s a trade-off that makes sense for the 2023 Tar Heels.