Tuesday’s ACC Roster Shuffle News: Big Developments For Pitt And UNC

We’ve been trying to come up with the right term for the vast player movement we see now. Lately we’ve been using ACC Player Movement News which still seems kind of ponderous. So let’s try ACC Roster Shuffle News instead.

Still not perfect but getting better.

In today’s ACC Roster Shuffle News, two significant developments: first, Pitt’s Blake Hinson has withdrawn from the draft. That’s really big news for Jeff Capel’s Pitt, which, you may or may not realize, may be setting up nicely for a big year. We’re still not sold on Dior Johnson after his disgraceful behavior last year, but otherwise, Pitt is looking pretty good. They may have the best collection of big men in the ACC next year and a lot to put around them as well.

And in other news, UNC and Hubert Davis will get Elliott Cadeau a year early. A Top Ten recruit in his class, Cadeau offers a couple of things: first, potentially at least, a significant upgrade over Caleb Love.

To be clear, we think losing Love is a major upgrade, but his replacement still matters.

But secondly, he may free up RJ Davis to do significantly more damage. And that, in turn, will make it much more difficult to pack the defense in against 10th year (or is it 12 now?) veteran Armando Bacot.

That’s assuming that Cadeau gets the start over fellow freshman Simeon Wilcher and transfers Cormac Ryan and Paxson Wojcik. No matter how you slice that though, UNC’s guard depth is vastly improved - and, without Love, so is decision making.

It’s usually foolish to make big predictions in May, but this could be a really big deal. Still, we’ll have to wait for the season to see how it all pans out.

And in a late update, looks like Cameron hasn’t seen the last of Caleb Love just yet: the former Tar Heel has committed to Arizona, which means he’ll be in Cameron this coming season when the Wildcats come calling this fall.