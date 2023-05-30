Tuesday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: Early Injury To Jayson Tatum Dooms Boston In Game Seven

Boston’s chances of making a historic comeback after being down 3-0 ran into serious trouble on the opening play when Jayson Tatum twisted his ankle. He played 42 minutes, but he was clearly limited and only scored 14 points, hitting just 5-13 and only 1-4 from three point range. Jaylen Brown had 19 while Derrick White hit 18 but the Celtics couldn’t make up for Tatum’s limited contribution, losing 103-84. Boston only got 16 points from the bench.

Not much you can say; it’s just one of those things that no one can control.

So now Miami goes on to play Denver in the finals. Jack White is under contract to the Nuggets. He is on a two-way contract though so he can’t be on the roster in the playoffs. We’re not sure if he’ll get a ring should Denver win, but with Tatum out, he’s the last member of the Brotherhood who could.