Duke Falls To Notre Dame In The Lax National Championship

It was close but no cigar Monday as Duke’s drive for a fourth national lacrosse championship came up short, with the Blue Devils losing to Notre Dame 13-9.

The Irish built a 6-1 halftime lead that, ultimately, Duke couldn’t overcome. However, the Blue Devils did outscore the Irish 8-7 in the second half but it just wasn’t enough.

Garrett Leadmon had two goals and an assist to pace Duke and eight players scored.

Notre Dame’s Liam Entenman had a championship-level game with 18 saves, stopping seven in the fourth quarter alone. The Irish were the better team and are deserving champions.

It’s the third time the two ACC powers have met in the national championship game, with Duke winning in 2010 and 2014. With Notre Dame’s win, Duke now holds a 16-15 advantage in the series.