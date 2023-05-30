 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Falls To Notre Dame In The Lax National Championship

But it was a great season for the Blue Devils nonetheless.

By JD King
NCAA Lacrosse: Lacrosse Championships-Notre Dame at Duke
May 29, 2023; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Duke Blue Devils midfielder Garrett Leadmon (1) reacts after scoring against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial.
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It was close but no cigar Monday as Duke’s drive for a fourth national lacrosse championship came up short, with the Blue Devils losing to Notre Dame 13-9.

The Irish built a 6-1 halftime lead that, ultimately, Duke couldn’t overcome. However, the Blue Devils did outscore the Irish 8-7 in the second half but it just wasn’t enough.

Garrett Leadmon had two goals and an assist to pace Duke and eight players scored.

Notre Dame’s Liam Entenman had a championship-level game with 18 saves, stopping seven in the fourth quarter alone. The Irish were the better team and are deserving champions.

It’s the third time the two ACC powers have met in the national championship game, with Duke winning in 2010 and 2014. With Notre Dame’s win, Duke now holds a 16-15 advantage in the series.

