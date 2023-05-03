 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast #513 - Big Man Target

By JD King
Utah Valley v New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - MARCH 15: Aziz Bandaogo #55 of the Utah Valley Wolverines stands on the court during the second half of his team’s first round game against the New Mexico Lobos in the 2023 National Invitation Tournament at The Pit on March 15, 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Wolverines defeated the Lobos 83-69.
The Duke Basketball Roundup dives into the latest big man in the portal getting interest from Jon Scheyer and his staff. His name is Aziz Badaogo and he was a shot-blocking machine last season at Utah Valley. We discuss how he would fit on the 2023-24 Blue Devils and why Duke might interest this young man from Senagal.

After the break, the podcast crew does something unusual... they are critical and disappointed in the Duke basketball team. The NCAA has released its latest Academic Progress Report and Duke hoops scored embarrassingly low. The DBR guys dove into the numbers and they think they know exactly what went wrong and when it happened. Have a listen and let us know if you agree. Write to us at DBRPodcast at gmail dot com.

