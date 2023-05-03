Podcast #513 - Big Man Target

The Duke Basketball Roundup dives into the latest big man in the portal getting interest from Jon Scheyer and his staff. His name is Aziz Badaogo and he was a shot-blocking machine last season at Utah Valley. We discuss how he would fit on the 2023-24 Blue Devils and why Duke might interest this young man from Senagal.

After the break, the podcast crew does something unusual... they are critical and disappointed in the Duke basketball team. The NCAA has released its latest Academic Progress Report and Duke hoops scored embarrassingly low. The DBR guys dove into the numbers and they think they know exactly what went wrong and when it happened. Have a listen and let us know if you agree. Write to us at DBRPodcast at gmail dot com.