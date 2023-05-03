Wednesday’s ACC Portal And Player Movement News

Things seem to have slowed down with player movement. Call it a breather maybe.

There is one interesting story, even if nothing comes of it, and that’s the possibility that Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland might transfer to Miami.

It makes sense.

Miami has done a brilliant job of incorporating transfers into their system and culture and Cleveland would be an asset. It’s a guard-oriented program with a lot of freedom so Cleveland could rock on.

It would be really interesting though because as far as we can recall, it’s the first time that a good ACC player transferred to that school’s biggest rival (Michael Gbinije doesn't count since a) he wasn’t very good when he left Duke and b) Syracuse sees Duke as a much bigger rival than vice-versa).

Imagine for instance that Ty Jerome had transferred to Virginia Tech or that Terquavion Smith transferred to UNC. Or, for the all-time road trip, imagine that, say, Armando Bacot transferred to Duke. Or imagine for a brief second (not too long please) that Kyle Filipowski transferred to UNC and how the Cameron game would be.

When the rivalry games were played with that transfer on the other side, things would get very interesting very quickly.

Obviously football is a bigger deal for Miami and Florida State than basketball is, but both schools have really developed nice programs. Fans actually care now, and this kind of a transfer would really, really stir things up.

Possibly even in a good way.