Monday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: Can Jayson Tatum And Boston Pull Off Something Never Before Achieved?

Game 7 is here for Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtic teammates and it’s a game that not many people ever expected to see.

The Celtics went down 3-0 before ripping off two impressive wins and then one miracle Saturday night when Derrick White tipped a missed Marcus Smart attempt in with just 1/10th of a second left on the clock.

Amazingly, but not surprisingly, some people (thanks Twitter) are calling that outcome rigged. Here’s the obvious question though: if it was rigged, wouldn’t they have just have called Jimmy Butler for traveling or something? Maybe fouled him out early? You know, why wait? And more to the point, how in the world could anyone have helped White make that brilliant play?

It’s ridiculous.

However, it does bring up a potentially tough situation for Tatum and his teammates: with three straight wins, the Celtics can close Miami out at home. Are they up to it?

In other words, who will feel pressure?

It’s really something that we can’t know, but we do know this: the Boston fans will come in expecting that Boston will do Boston things - like win.

Miami would have done a lot better to finish the series down there. In Boston, it’s just a huge crap shoot now. And like Cameron in February, the Garden is hungry.