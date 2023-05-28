Friday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: Jayson Tatum & Boston Get A Miracle Win, Force Game 7 vs. Miami

Probably like a lot of people, when Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics went down 3-0, we figured, well, no one comes back from that.

And no one ever has: teams that have gone down 3-0 are 0-151 and, it must be said, Miami has not been eliminated.

But Tatum and the Celtics have come back to tie the series and while Games 4 and 5 were solid wins, Game 6 was an extreme nail biter.

Boston led most of the night but Miami caught back up in the fourth and with seconds left and trailing 102-100, Jimmy Butler was fouled by Al Horford with 3.0 left when trying to take a three point shot.

Then Derrick White inbounded to Marcus Smart, who missed a three point shot. But White showed immense instinct and headed straight to the basket, where he tipped in Smart’s miss with about 1/10th of a second left on the clock.

To be clear, White inbounded the ball, got to the corner to set up a second option, followed the shot to the basket and tipped in the game winner.

He did those things in less than four seconds. Talk about brilliant.

It’s worth mentioning that like White, Tatum also ran to the boards. He was actually there first but the ball came off on White’s side and as he caught it, Tatum - you can see it here clearly - got the hell out of the way. It’s pretty interesting to watch, really. He know he’s out of the play and he ducks so he won’t get in White’s way. Both guys showed some serious smarts on that play but White got the glory.

For his part, Tatum finished with 31 points on 8-22 from the floor (and 0-8), 12 rebounds and five assists.

And most importantly, Tatum and White, along with the rest of the Celtics, survive to play in Game 7. And Game 7 is back in Boston, where a long history of magnificent championship basketball awaits. They talk about leprechauns on the rims there for a reason. Miami can still pull this series out, but there is going to be immense pressure on the Heat and Boston is the last place anyone wants to risk a Game 7.

In other words, the record for winning after falling behind 3-0 could soon be 1-151 and Tatum, White and the Celtics could make some very special history.