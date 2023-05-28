Duke Lacrosse Defeats Penn State 16-15 In OT; Will Play Notre Dame For National Championship On Monday

Our primary focus here is Duke Basketball, but we like for Duke to succeed in everything, and aside from basketball, we like to see the Blue Devils succeed in lacrosse.

This is partly because of the Duke lacrosse hoax and the suffering inflicted by the accuser, the corrupt district attorney, the Durham Police Department and, quite sadly, many people at Duke.

It’s also because John Danowski has done a brilliant job after he took over following the scandal. He is arguably the most perfect hire in the history of Duke Athletics. Not the best necessarily, mind you, but the most perfect.

Duke retooled under Danowski and has remained a consistent national power since his arrival. Danowski has led Duke to three national championships and now he has a chance to make it four.

Duke advanced past Penn State when Garrett Leadmon scored in overtime to put Duke up 16-15. The goal was controversial: in lacrosse, if the official calls the goal good it cannot be reversed. However, Leadmon’s foot was inside the crease.

It’s a tough break for Penn State obviously and it reminds one a bit of Duke’s loss to Virginia when Kyle Filipowski was fouled at the buzzer. Blue Devil fans weren’t very happy then and we’re sure Penn State fans aren’t now either.

With the win, Duke faces Notre Dame in Monday’s national championship game. The Irish beat the Blue Devils 17-12 in April, but at least Duke will know what it takes to knock them off now.

