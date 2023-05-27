 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Recruiting: A Cool Jared McCain Video

This guy is going to be a lot of fun

By JD King
High School Basketball: McDonald’s All American Boy s Game
 Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Jared McCain (24) drives to the basket during the first half against the McDonald’s All American East at Toyota Center.
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Jared McCain has committed to Duke and will be on campus fairly soon to get his Blue Devil career started.

He’s well-known for his offensive talents of course and also has carved out a unique social media presence that really makes him a star in two realms.

This video from Sports Stars Of Tomorrow is a pretty good primer about his rise to fame and how he got to where he is.

Among the high points: his high school coach says that he stood out almost immediately, partly because of his brilliant shooting ability and partly because, well, his basketball IQ is very high.

Interestingly, he took advantage of the Covid pandemic to really work on his game.

He also cranked up his social media presence during Covid and now has a lot of potential NIL income on the way, partly because of his basketball skills but also because he’s established a presence on social media. Bronny James should have a big presence too, but he’s LeBron Junior, and if he started a media campaign on June 1st, by June 2nd, he’d be massive.

McCain has built his on his own, which is really cool, although it’ll be fun to see how Duke’s massive presence inflates his numbers.

Well, mostly on his own. He’d probably tell you that his family has a lot to do with it, which he does say here.

Anyway, he seems like a great addition.

