YouTube Gold: Michael Or LeBron?

We talked a bit the other day about the retirement of LeBron James, whether it happens this year or later, and how the comparisons between James and Michael Jordan would only increase.

This video touches on that argument, but with a nice twist: it’s a collection of opinions from NBA players.

Tracy McGrady sides firmly with Jordan. Scottie Pippen says that it’s Jordan because James wouldn’t necessarily be The Guy in the clutch. Patrick Ewing goes with Jordan, saying that he’s an “assassin” where James is more of a facilitator.

Shaquille O’ Neal says it’s Jordan but that he thinks his plan is (was) to move past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list and let that essentially be his argument.

David Robinson says James has a solid argument.

Bill Laimbeer is solidly for LeBron, which for many will end the argument: if Laimbeer says it’s LeBron, then it’s Michael.

Oscar Robertson says flatly that “LeBron is in a class by himself.”

JJ Redick goes with LeBron while Isaiah Thomas, perhaps maintaining his famous feud with Jordan, also goes with James.

Jerry West sums it up best, pointing out that Jordan was both the best offensive and defensive player in the league, which is still mind-boggling, but points as much to his competitive nature, suggesting - we think correctly - that Jordan would always find a way to beat you.

And that includes LeBron.