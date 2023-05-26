 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast #517 - Dipping Into The Mailbag!

Time to rock and roll!

By JD King
Duke v Syracuse
 SYRACUSE, NY - FEBRUARY 18: A detail of Christian Reeves #21 of the Duke Blue Devils jersey during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome on February 18, 2023 in Syracuse, New York.
Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

You asked, we answered. In this edition of the Duke Basketball Roundup we dive into questions like:

  • If Duke misses on Udeh, where do they turn next?
  • Is Christian Reeves ready for significant minutes next year?
  • What can the ACC do to improve their standing in the eyes of the NCAA selection committee?
  • Will Duke really go 10, 11, or 12 deep next season?

And much, much more!

