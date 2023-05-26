Friday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: Jayson Tatum And The Boston Celtics Find Their Heart

Not too long ago, just about everyone, including us, were writing off Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics, and after falling behind 3-0 to the Miami Heat, who could argue?
Well, the Celtics can.
After a dispiriting three losses, Tatum and the Celtics have won two straight. Boston took Game Four by 17 on Tuesday and on Thursday, the C’s won again, this time by 13.
Tatum again played well, scoring 21 on 8-16. He hit just 1-6 on three pointers but big deal: he barely missed a triple double with 11 assists and eight boards.
More importantly, Boston has turned it around to the point where a lot of people are buying into a four-game comeback. We saw a stat earlier that said (we think this is correct) that of 151 playoff series that saw a team go up 3-1, the comebacks are exactly 0-151.
For Boston to break that, they’d have to win at Miami on Saturday. But if they do that, Game 7 will be at home and all the leprechauns are likely to want to attend.
