Wednesday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: Jayson Tatum Comes Up Big For Boston

As the Celtics survive to play again

By JD King
2023 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
 MIAMI, FL - MAY 23: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 23, 2023 at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics, after a couple of poor games that put them down 3-0 to the Miami Heat, stormed back in Game 4 to stay alive, 116-99. Tatum in particular had a great game: he scored 33 points on 14-22 shooting (and 4-9 on threes), grabbed 11 rebounds and passed out seven assists.

As this article points out, Tatum has scored at least 30, pulled down at least 10 boards and passed out at least five assists six times in this year’s playoffs.

The all-time record for that statistical plateau?

LeBron James - with seven.

He just finished his 19th season.

Coming back from 3-0 is, we think unprecedented, but at least Boston regained some degree of dignity, unlike James’s Lakers, who were swept 4-0 by the Denver Nuggets. You can be sure that the NBA would have been unhappy to see both flagship franchises go out in just four games.

