Tuesday’s ACC Player Movement News: Pickups For Pitt And Louisville

Roster building’s all year long, doodah doodah.

Just kidding - well, sort of. It’s turned into something surreal with the now-annual roster churn and the traditional high school and JUCO recruits (and also more recently, grad student transfers) all piling up in the spring. Empires are won and lost in a matter of weeks.

It started this year the day before the First Four and your last day to get in was May 11th, which probably drives about 68 college coaching staffs insane. How do you get ready for the crowning event for your sport and keep an eye on the portal at the same time? It must be maddening.

The annual game of musical chairs continues until each roster is set and those can’t find a seat? Well, that’s life. Sometimes it’s best to leave well enough alone.

For ACC teams, the building continues and both Pitt and Louisville have news.

Pitt got a commitment from 6-10 Papa Kante, who had originally committed to Michigan. That gives Pitt a fourth big man along with Federiko Federiko and the Diaz Graham twins.

Pitt could be pretty dangerous.

And Louisville continues to pick up better talent (not hard after a four-win season but still true), swiping former Memphis commit Ty-Laur Johnson, a 6-0, 160 lb. point guard.

That gives Cards coach Kenny Payne nine new players, we believe: Skyy Clark (Illinois), Tre White (Southern Cal), Danilo Jovanoch (Miami) and JUCO Koron Davis. And they’re also bringing in a good freshman class. A for freshman aside from Johnson, the Cards got 7-1 Dennis Evans, 6-8 Trentyn Flowers, 6-6 Curtis Williams and 6-6 Kaleb Glenn.

The Cards may or may not be really good next year. We’ll have to wait. But they shouldn’t be a four-win team again any time soon.