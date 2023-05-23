Jeremy Roach Is An Admirable Athlete. He’s Also Wise Beyond His Years

Next season, Duke fans will get what has been a rare treat lately: a fourth-year senior (which isn’t necessarily the same thing) in Jeremy Roach.

That in and of itself would make him exceedingly popular. But his reasons for why he's returning are also interesting.

First, Roach wasn’t invited to the NBA Draft Combine or the G League’s version. Being a fourth-year guy at Duke, which is perhaps the most visible basketball program in the country, guarantees him substantial NIL opportunities.

But while he’ll take advantage of those, that’s not why he came back either. So why did you come back, Jeremy Roach?

“I think Duke is the best school in the country,” Roach said, which is what most Duke fans think as well. But look at what he said after that: “Chasing money right now is not smart, especially if you don’t know what to do with it, and especially if you’re not in the proper position.”

How many 21-year-olds who could cash in in a big way have that much self-awareness? That’s pretty spectacular really. Roach has already made a solid impression on the court, but wisdom is a nice bonus.