Monday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: Jayson Tatum And The Celtics Get Blown Out In Game 3

With Miami’s crushing 128-102 defeat of the Boston Celtics, you can probably forget about seeing Jayson Tatum in the NBA Finals this year.

Tatum was held to 14 points on 6-18 shooting and Miami again put the Heat on Boston, holding the Celtics to 39.8 percent from the floor.

Meanwhile, Boston’s defense allowed Miami nearly 57 percent from the floor and 54.3 percent on threes. How bad was it?

Jimmy Butler was held to 5-13 and just 16 points and that didn’t even make a dent.

As Bam Adebayo said after,“[t]he rim was as big as the ocean for everybody,” which is not something you’d care to hear from your opponent.

So unless something shocking changes, Miami, currently up 3-0, will take on Denver, currently up 3-0 on the Lakers in the West (Duke’s Jack White is with the Nuggets but not on the rosters for the playoffs).

And Boston will have to go into the offseason with a lot of unfortunate questions, not least of all if the Celtics have to make major changes and also whether Joe Mazzulla is as up to the job as he once seemed. Playing for Boston is a dream for many players, including Tatum, but losing badly as a Celtic is not something you want to be part of.